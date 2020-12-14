Global  
 

US Attorney General Bill Barr to leave office, Donald Trump announces

SBS Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has announced that Attorney General William Barr will be leaving his job just before Christmas and Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general.
You Might Like


