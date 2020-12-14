US Attorney General Bill Barr to leave office, Donald Trump announces
Monday, 14 December 2020 () President Donald Trump has announced that Attorney General William Barr will be leaving his job just before Christmas and Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general.
US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election. According to Business Insider, Barr went to great lengths to prevent prosecutors and senior DOJ officials from disclosing it was probing Hunter...