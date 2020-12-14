Global  
 

'Spectacular' and 'unique' total solar eclipse wows crowds in Latin America

Sky News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
'Spectacular' and 'unique' total solar eclipse wows crowds in Latin AmericaThousands of people who turned up in the Chilean region of La Araucania to witness the rare experience of a total solar eclipse were not left disappointed, with poor weather doing little to dampen their excitement.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: South America blotted in darkness after total solar eclipse in cool time-lapse from Chile

South America blotted in darkness after total solar eclipse in cool time-lapse from Chile 00:33

 People across South America were excited to catch the moment of a total solar eclipse on Monday, December 14, in this clip from the beaches of Chile.

