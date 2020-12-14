'Spectacular' and 'unique' total solar eclipse wows crowds in Latin America

The only total solar eclipse of 2020 engulfed most of South America



The only solar eclipse of 2020 engulfed most of South America on Monday (December 14). The eclipse was visible from Chile, the northern Patagonia region of Argentina. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:31 Published 33 minutes ago

Stargazers witness solar eclipse spectacle



Tourists and scientists gathered at an observation site in Argentina to witness the total eclipse. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 00:56 Published 3 hours ago