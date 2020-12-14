'Spectacular' and 'unique' total solar eclipse wows crowds in Latin America
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Thousands of people who turned up in the Chilean region of La Araucania to witness the rare experience of a total solar eclipse were not left disappointed, with poor weather doing little to dampen their excitement.
Thousands of people who turned up in the Chilean region of La Araucania to witness the rare experience of a total solar eclipse were not left disappointed, with poor weather doing little to dampen their excitement.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources