Joe Biden’s speech to America: ‘It is time to turn the page’

Washington Post Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win

'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win 00:37

 Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to "turn the page" on the Trump era in a prime-time speech on Monday (December 14), hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.

