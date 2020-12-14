Joe Biden’s speech to America: ‘It is time to turn the page’
Tuesday, 15 December 2020
1 day ago) Read more
Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to "turn the page" on the Trump era in a prime-time speech on Monday (December 14), hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.
'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win 00:37
