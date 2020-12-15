Global  
 

Texas electors condemn Supreme Court, call on battleground states to name alternate electors

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Texas presidential electors convened in Austin on Monday to cast their votes for Donald Trump — and also condemn the Supreme Court.
