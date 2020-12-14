Global  
 

Michael Jackson estate can take private action against HBO over Leaving Neverland

Sky News Monday, 14 December 2020
Michael Jackson estate can take private action against HBO over Leaving NeverlandMichael Jackson's estate can take action against HBO over its documentary Leaving Neverland and allegations he sexually abused two boys, a court has ruled.
News video: Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over Leaving Neverland documentary

Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over Leaving Neverland documentary 01:04

 Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary.

 A US appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by the Michael Jackson estate over an HBO documentary about two of the late pop star’s sex abuse accusers can...
 A federal appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by the Michael Jackson estate over an HBO documentary about two of the late pop star's sex abuse…
