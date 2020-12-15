'Momentous event': HHS Secretary Alex Azar touts COVID-19 vaccine as a key to US herd immunity
Hospitals nationwide began immunizing health care workers Monday after the FDA's authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
