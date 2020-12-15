Global  
 

'Momentous event': HHS Secretary Alex Azar touts COVID-19 vaccine as a key to US herd immunity

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Hospitals nationwide began immunizing health care workers Monday after the FDA's authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
HHS head Alex Azar urges Americans to get "extraordinarily effective" COVID-19 vaccine 00:48

 Health care workers were among the first to get COVID-19 shots across the nation as the biggest vaccination campaign in American history began.

U.S. coronavirus deaths cross 300K as help arrives

[NFA] The death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 since the start of the outbreak in the United States on Monday, as help began to arrive in the form of a vaccine. Even then, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it won't be until at least late fall or early winter 2021 before it's acceptable to "throw the mask away." Gavino Garay reports.

US officials look to boost confidence in vaccine

 Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams looked to boost confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, stressing its safety..
The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out

On Friday the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine left Pfizer's Michigan facility on Sunday and shipped out across the country. Sites are expected to get vaccine doses starting today, says Business Insider. Pfizer's vaccine authorization means 2.9 million high-risk people will get the shot within days. This is the first step in a 9-month path to normalcy.

First vaccinations begin across the U.S. as COVID-19 hospitalizations soar

 The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is being distributed across the country beginning today, as hospitalizations and deaths reach disturbing levels. Dr. Leo..
U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations start with NY nurse

The U.S. is at a pivotal turning point in the battle against COVID-19 on Monday, when New York City ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay became one of the first Americans to get the newly approved vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNtech, as it gets distributed across the country. Conway G. Gittens has the story.

 U.S. administers first doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine; Norah O'Donnell reflects on the pandemic.
 Pigs at a farm. | Photo by Marius Becker/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has approved genetically engineered pigs..
Covid 19 coronavirus: US begins rollout with first batch of doses

 The first doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine have been distributed to frontline healthcare workers in the United States.America's Food and Drug Administration..
U.S. begins historic first shipments of COVID vaccine

[NFA] The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine left on trucks and planes early on Sunday, kicking off a historic effort to stop a surging pandemic that is claiming more than 2,400 lives a day in the..

COVID Analysis: Achieving Herd Immunity

With a coronavirus vaccine imminent, how long might it take until the whole community is protected or until we reach herd immunity? Allen Martin spoke with UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford...

FDA to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: HHS

 We have seen exciting developments this week as Health Canada authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine for use in Canada. However, the authorization of the COVID-19...
COVID-19 in Mumbai: The ward that is worrying officials The BMC has managed to bring the *COVID-19* outbreak in Mumbai under control, but officials remain concerned about T ward - Mulund - where the growth rate of...
 Seyfarth Synopsis: In response to increasing COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker issued COVID-19 Orders Nos. 57 and 58...
