'Momentous event': HHS Secretary Alex Azar touts COVID-19 vaccine as a key to US herd immunity

U.S. coronavirus deaths cross 300K as help arrives



[NFA] The death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 since the start of the outbreak in the United States on Monday, as help began to arrive in the form of a vaccine. Even then, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it won't be until at least late fall or early winter 2021 before it's acceptable to "throw the mask away." Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:49 Published on January 1, 1970