Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deployed big brother hides in box under Christmas tree

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Jackson and Klayton's only wish for Christmas was for their big brother Daniel to come home from the Marine Corps. It's about to come true.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Boy scores knockout win with low blow punch

Boy scores knockout win with low blow punch 00:34

 An older brother and younger brother are standing by their Christmas tree. The older brother is standing behind the younger brother and looking at his cell phone.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Millions brace for snow and rain on Christmas Day

 A pre-Christmas storm could affect your holiday plans. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the holiday forecast.
CBS News

Watch: The NSW Premier is speaking live

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and state health officials are providing a COVID-19 update following crisis cabinet talks about whether restrictions will remain..
SBS

More Than 100 Parasitic Worms Removed from Man's Stomach

 Welp, here's a Christmas nightmare -- a guy with a painful grumbling in his gut quickly learned more than 100 worms had set up shop in his body, and had to be..
TMZ.com

Congratulations, the US got you cryptocurrency regulation for Christmas

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Under new proposed regulations from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, it may become much easier for..
The Verge

Gators star Keyontae Johnson released from hospital

 Johnson is stable and will spend Christmas with his family.
CBS News

United States Marine Corps United States Marine Corps Maritime land forces service branch of the United States Armed Forces

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Girls unwrap their big sister as part of emotional Christmas reunion at Florida's Disney World [Video]

Girls unwrap their big sister as part of emotional Christmas reunion at Florida's Disney World

Two little girls unwrapped their big sister as part of an emotional Christmas reunion.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published
Pandemic creates big demand for locally grown Christmas trees [Video]

Pandemic creates big demand for locally grown Christmas trees

Pandemic creates big demand for locally grown Christmas trees

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:35Published