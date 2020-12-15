Thailand logs 9 new Covid imports Tuesday

Newark Hospital’s Vaccination Clinic Ready To Administer NJ's First COVID Vaccine Doses
New Jersey gets it shot of hope on Tuesday, after a successful day of COVID vaccinations in New York and Connecticut. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
MSDH reports 1,648 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths across the state
The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,648 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths including one in Harrison County.
Long Island Nurse 1st In New York To Receive COVID Vaccine
Sandra Lindsay, RN, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the first COVID vaccine dose in New York. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.