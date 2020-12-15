Global  
 

Thailand logs 9 new Covid imports Tuesday

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The government on Tuesday recorded nine new Covid-19 cases, quarantined arrivals from seven countries, raising the accumulated total in Thailand to 4,246. No new deaths were reported.
