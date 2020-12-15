Global  
 

'A door they could walk through': Russian hackers crack US Homeland Security

The Age Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The department charged with safeguarding America from physical and cyber attacks is one of at least five federal agencies compromised by software upgrades.
