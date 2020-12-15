Global  
 

Republican senators slowly begin to accept Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Several Republican senators said they accepted Biden as president-elect following Monday's Electoral College vote.
News video: President Trump Insists He's Not Finished Fighting To Stay In Power

President Trump Insists He's Not Finished Fighting To Stay In Power 01:59

 The Electoral College will cast its vote Monday officially to elect Joe Biden as president. CBS News’ Chip Reid reports.

'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win [Video]

'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win

Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to "turn the page" on the Trump era in a prime-time speech on Monday (December 14), hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.

Biden addresses the nation: "The will of the people prevailed"

 President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday night, after the Electoral College affirmed his victory in November's election. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News

Georgia GOP official urges Trump to respect Electoral College vote

 "If they chose Joe Biden, then Joe Biden is the president," said Cobb County Republican Party chairman Jason Shepherd.
CBS News

Lawmaker quits GOP over bid to overturn Biden's win

 "It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation," he said.
CBS News

Republicans acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College

 Biden secured 306 electoral college votes, well over the 270 he needed to affirm his victory.
CBS News

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns [Video]

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump's loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Bryan Wood reports.

Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes [Video]

Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes

The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost. Thepresidential electors gave Mr Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes toMr Trump’s 232, the same margin that Mr Trump bragged was a landslide when hewon the White House four years ago.

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won

 The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden on Monday as the nation's next president, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state..
USATODAY.com

SPECIAL REPORT: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation after the Electoral College voted to solidify his victory in the [Video]

SPECIAL REPORT: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation after the Electoral College voted to solidify his victory in the

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday evening after the Electoral College voted to solidify his victory in the 2020 presidential election.

President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote [Video]

President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote

President-elect Joe Biden officially secured the presidency after the Electoral College met to give him and Vice President-elect Harris 306 votes.

Electoral College vote formally confirms Biden’s victory in Colorado [Video]

Electoral College vote formally confirms Biden’s victory in Colorado

Colorado’s nine electors met at the state Capitol building on Monday to officially cast their Electoral College votes for the next president of the United States of America.

Biden Pick For Secretary Of Defense Raises Questions – Analysis

Biden Pick For Secretary Of Defense Raises Questions – Analysis By Seema Sirohi President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for defense secretary — retired Gen. Lloyd Austin — is being questioned both at home and abroad....
Eurasia Review

'Achievements of GOP women don't count'

 (Natural News) Trump’s female-led comms team rips media for celebrating all-female Biden comms team Members of President Donald Trump’s communications team...
NaturalNews.com

Biden: 'Now it's time to turn the page...to heal'

 President-elect Joe Biden declared Monday that "democracy prevailed" and the integrity of the nation's elections "remains intact," as electors nationwide cast...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News