Lamar Jackson returns from cramps to lead Baltimore Ravens to thrilling win over Cleveland Browns

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Lamar Jackson returned after being treated for cramps to lead the Baltimore Ravens to an exciting Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns.
