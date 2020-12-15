Lamar Jackson returns from cramps to lead Baltimore Ravens to thrilling win over Cleveland Browns
Lamar Jackson returned after being treated for cramps to lead the Baltimore Ravens to an exciting Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lamar Jackson American football quarterback
Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Cleveland Browns National Football League franchise in Cleveland, Ohio
NFL uses flex scheduling, moving Browns at Giants into Week 15's Sunday night slotThe league will showcase playoff-contending Browns and Giants on Dec. 20, moving Cowboys-49ers game to a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
USATODAY.com
Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland
Dallas Cowboys plagued by missed field goals, no run defense in loss to Baltimore RavensA glaringly deficient run defense, inconsistent offense and three missed field goals took the Cowboys out of the division race
USATODAY.com
Dez Bryant removed from Tuesday night's Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game due to positive COVID testDez Bryant's reunion game against the Dallas Cowboys won't happen, as the Baltimore Ravens receiver tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources