Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Electoral College formally votes for Joe Biden as the next president

euronews Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The vote on Monday night marked the formal election loss for incumbent Donald Trump, who has continued to tout baseless fraud accusations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Electoral College meets today to confirm Joe Biden's presidency

Electoral College meets today to confirm Joe Biden's presidency 01:47

 Today the Electoral College is expected to formally choose Joe Biden as the next president. We're digging deeper into the process, why the college exists, and if anything with the election can change.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns [Video]

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump's loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes [Video]

Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes

The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Idaho presidential electors met Monday to cast votes [Video]

Idaho presidential electors met Monday to cast votes

Idaho's presidential electors met today at 12 p.m. Governor Little and Secretary of State Lawrence Denney presided over the meeting at the State Capitol.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden wins majority of Electoral College votes to confirm his win as US President

 The decision by Electoral College means that Biden will become the next US President clearing the 270-mark on electoral college votes. 
Zee News

With Electoral College Vote, More Republicans Recognize Biden As President-Elect

 A new wave of senators are finally acknowledging what has been clear for weeks: that Joe Biden is president-elect. Even with the formal affirmation of the...
NPR

Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes

 The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US president on Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state...
Belfast Telegraph