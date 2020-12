Colin Cowherd says Lamar Jackson is 26-7 as a starter: 'Who more do you need to see?' | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd talks the Baltimore Ravens and whether he believes Lamar Jackson has what it takes to lead his 7-5 team into the Playoffs. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:05 Published 6 days ago

Brandon Marshall: Ravens look like NFL playoff contenders with return of Lamar & a win vs Cowboys | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall break down the Baltimore Ravens win over the Dallas Cowboys. Brandon says the Ravens look like NFL playoff contenders with the return of Lamar Jackson & this win... Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:42 Published 6 days ago