Mushfiqur Rahim issues apology for losing cool at teammate Nasum Ahmed during Bangabandhu T20 Cup Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In a bizarre turn of events, Bangladesh star Mushfiqur Rahim was seen almost hitting his teammate Nasum Ahmed during Bangabandhu T20 Cup. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like