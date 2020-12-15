Global  
 

No one has lost quite like Donald Trump in nearly 150 years

CBC.ca Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Not in a century and a half, since the post-Civil War era, has a defeated presidential candidate continued to challenge the election results past those electoral college meetings. But that's where Donald Trump finds himself.
