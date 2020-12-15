5 years after report, Truth and Reconciliation commissioners say progress is 'moving too slow'
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Members of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) say that five years on from the release of the commission's final report, it is more urgent than ever that Canada implement its 94 Calls to Action.
Members of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) say that five years on from the release of the commission's final report, it is more urgent than ever that Canada implement its 94 Calls to Action.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources