Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning U.S. election

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Vladimir Putin was one of the last world leaders who had not acknowledged Joe Biden's victory. President Donald Trump has not still not conceded.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election 00:45

 US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election. According to Business Insider, Barr went to great lengths to prevent prosecutors and senior DOJ officials from disclosing it was probing Hunter...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Russia's Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US election

 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out.Putin's message to Biden..
New Zealand Herald

Putin congratulates Biden, says he's "ready for collaboration"

 Russian leader, who denies meddling in U.S. election in favor of Mr. Trump and, more recently, hacking U.S. government servers, says he hopes he
CBS News

Alexei Navalny: Report names 'Russian agents' in poisoning case

 News site Bellingcat unveils evidence implicating a Russian unit in the case of the Putin critic.
BBC News

Every TIME Person of the Year for the past 27 years

 Vladimir Putin, Bill Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump are just some of the people who have been named Time's Person of the Year in the past..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

More vaccines, Biden's Georgia trip, Obamacare enrollment: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Hundreds more hospitals will get the COVID-19 vaccine, Biden heads to Georgia to campaign with the Democrats and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Inside Biden’s Struggle to Manage Factions in the Democratic Party

 The competition for senior offices has strained valuable political alliances, vexing some of Joe Biden’s key supporters from the Democratic primary contest.
NYTimes.com

Inside the Right-Wing Media Bubble, Where the Myth of a Trump Win Lives On

 The Electoral College has affirmed Biden’s victory. That doesn’t mean that Trump-friendly news outlets have accepted it.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president [Video]

'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president

The vote on Monday night marked the formal election loss for incumbent Donald Trump, who has continued to tout baseless fraud accusations.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:40Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List [Video]

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List

President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published
Meet The New Boss? McConnell Refers To 'The New Administration' [Video]

Meet The New Boss? McConnell Refers To 'The New Administration'

For the first time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has appeared to accept President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, McConnell had previously..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published
'America is back': Biden introduces team to world [Video]

'America is back': Biden introduces team to world

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it" when he takes office on Jan. 20, turning the page on President Donald Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump supporters clash at Washington rally

 Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump returned to Washington for weekend rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost...
Mid-Day Also reported by •News24

Trump antagonizes Republicans with Georgia fundraising ploy

 Emails and texts raising cash for Trump's PAC have rankled Republicans, who want cash to flow directly to Georgia's endangered GOP senators.
Upworthy

Attorney General William Barr to depart administration, Trump announces

 The news comes not long after Barr said there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, defying Trump.
Upworthy Also reported by •Haaretz