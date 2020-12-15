|
Man jailed after riding jet ski from Scotland to Isle of Man to visit partner
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
A man has been jailed on the Isle of Man for four weeks for breaching COVID-19 regulations - after riding a jet ski to the island from Scotland.
