Man jailed after riding jet ski from Scotland to Isle of Man to visit partner

Sky News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Man jailed after riding jet ski from Scotland to Isle of Man to visit partnerA man has been jailed on the Isle of Man for four weeks for breaching COVID-19 regulations - after riding a jet ski to the island from Scotland.
