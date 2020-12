You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Idaho presidential electors met Monday to cast votes



Idaho's presidential electors met today at 12 p.m. Governor Little and Secretary of State Lawrence Denney presided over the meeting at the State Capitol. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:26 Published 7 hours ago William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General



William Barr to Step Down , as US Attorney General. President Donald Trump announced Barr's departure via Twitter. Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:12 Published 10 hours ago Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump



Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:35 Published 11 hours ago