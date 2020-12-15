Global  
 

Ex-Australia bowler Siddle stars in Strikers win as first X-Factor subs made

BBC News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Peter Siddle's 5-16 helps Adelaide Strikers beat Hobart Hurricanes in a match where 'X-Factor' substitutes are used for the first time.
Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers in opening game

 Hobart Hurricanes beat defending champions Sydney Sixers by 16 runs in the opening game of the Big Bash League.
BBC News

