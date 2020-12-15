Ex-Australia bowler Siddle stars in Strikers win as first X-Factor subs made
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Peter Siddle's 5-16 helps Adelaide Strikers beat Hobart Hurricanes in a match where 'X-Factor' substitutes are used for the first time.
Peter Siddle Australian cricketer
Adelaide Strikers
Hobart Hurricanes Cricket team
