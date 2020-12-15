Weekly deaths involving COVID-19 fall for first time in three months - ONS

This woman did not like tattoos but her son got a few anyway. He hid them from her for three months but decided to finally reveal them. He quietly took off his sweatshirt and stood in front of her. She was shocked to see the tattoos and gasped. His sister sat in the corner and covered her face in...
Isolation has given Americans the chance to get creative when it comes to their first meal of the day.A study of 2,000 respondents examined how the typical morning routine has changed in the last few..