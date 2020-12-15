Global  
 

Weekly deaths involving COVID-19 fall for first time in three months - ONS

Sky News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Weekly deaths involving COVID-19 fall for first time in three months - ONSRegistered weekly deaths involving COVID-19 in England and Wales have fallen for the first time in three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) says.
