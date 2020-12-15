Global  
 

FDA finds Moderna vaccine safe and effective

BBC News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Moderna's vaccine is safe and 95% effective, regulators say, clearing the way for US emergency authorisation
Video Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: New data shows Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective

New data shows Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective 00:26

 Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be approved for emergency use this week.

FDA to unveil its analysis of data on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

 It may get the agency's stamp of approval by week's end, joining Pfizer's, which is being given to workers at hundreds more U.S. hospitals today.
CBS News

We did the impossible thing, but not the hard thing

 Margaret Keenan, 90, the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials gets ready to leave the..
The Verge
Another 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Bought By US Government [Video]

Another 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Bought By US Government

The US government has ordered another 100 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. This brings the total number of vaccines ordered to 200 million, says Business Insider. If the vaccine receives emergency-use authorization from the FDA, Moderna plans to deliver. The delivery will be for 20 million doses by the end of December with the rest over the start of 2021. The US still has the option to purchase another 300 million doses from Moderna.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Feds to buy additional 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine

 Government promises that the vaccine, which still needs FDA approval, will be free to patients.
CBS News

Moderna Vaccine Is Highly Protective and Prevents Severe Covid, Data Show

 The positive review likely ensures that the F.D.A. will approve a second coronavirus vaccine this week for millions of Americans.
NYTimes.com
The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out [Video]

The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out

On Friday the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine left Pfizer's Michigan facility on Sunday and shipped out across the country. Sites are expected to get vaccine doses starting today, says Business Insider. Pfizer's vaccine authorization means 2.9 million high-risk people will get the shot within days. This is the first step in a 9-month path to normalcy.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

'Momentous event': HHS Secretary Alex Azar touts COVID-19 vaccine as a key to US herd immunity

 Hospitals nationwide began immunizing health care workers Monday after the FDA's authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
USATODAY.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Days Away From Rolling Out To Hospitals [Video]

COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Days Away From Rolling Out To Hospitals

Bofta Yimam reports a panel of independent scientists concluded Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective. It still need authorization from the FDA.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published
Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Safe For Most Americans [Video]

Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Safe For Most Americans

A recent FDA review found there was "insufficient data" regarding a factor of Pfizer's vaccine. There isn't enough info to conclude whether Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is safe for kids under..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Pfizer releases details on clinical trials for COVID vaccine [Video]

Pfizer releases details on clinical trials for COVID vaccine

The FDA released the world's first detailed analysis of the clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine. The data shows Pfizer's vaccine is safe, and about 50% effective a week after the first dose.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published

Trucks on way to deliver COVID shots to US states

Trucks on way to deliver COVID shots to US states The first trucks carrying a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States pulled out of a Michigan manufacturing facility Sunday, with the shots that...
Mid-Day Also reported by •RTTNews

Worst-hit US nursing homes face vaccine fears

Worst-hit US nursing homes face vaccine fears After 1,10,000 deaths ravaged the nation's nursing homes and pushed them to the front of the vaccine line, they now face a vexing problem: sceptical residents...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SeattlePI.comRTTNews

Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

 TORONTO (AP) — Canada administered its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, becoming one of the first countries to do so in the effort to beat back the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •MondaqNaturalNews.comCBC.caRTTNewsNPR