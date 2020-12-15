US election: Putin congratulates Biden after electoral college win
The Russian leader says he is "ready for collaboration" after the US result is confirmed.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012
Russia's Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US electionRussian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out.Putin's message to Biden..
New Zealand Herald
Putin congratulates Biden, says he's "ready for collaboration"Russian leader, who denies meddling in U.S. election in favor of Mr. Trump and, more recently, hacking U.S. government servers, says he hopes he
CBS News
Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning U.S. electionVladimir Putin was one of the last world leaders who had not acknowledged Joe Biden's victory. President Donald Trump has not still not conceded.
USATODAY.com
Alexei Navalny: Report names 'Russian agents' in poisoning caseNews site Bellingcat unveils evidence implicating a Russian unit in the case of the Putin critic.
BBC News
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory made official in final vote countPresident-elect Joe Biden won the Electoral College's official vote count, marking his victory in the 2020 election. Nikole Killion reports from Wilmington,..
CBS News
Attorney General Barr resigns minutes after Electoral College formalizes President-elect Biden's winAs the Trump administration comes to a close, Attorney General William Barr is the latest Cabinet member to resign from office. Although sources tell CBS News..
CBS News
Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources