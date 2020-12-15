Global  
 

US election: Putin congratulates Biden after electoral college win

BBC News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The Russian leader says he is "ready for collaboration" after the US result is confirmed.
Russia's Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US election

 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out.Putin's message to Biden..
New Zealand Herald

Putin congratulates Biden, says he's "ready for collaboration"

 Russian leader, who denies meddling in U.S. election in favor of Mr. Trump and, more recently, hacking U.S. government servers, says he hopes he
CBS News

Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning U.S. election

 Vladimir Putin was one of the last world leaders who had not acknowledged Joe Biden's victory. President Donald Trump has not still not conceded.
USATODAY.com

Alexei Navalny: Report names 'Russian agents' in poisoning case

 News site Bellingcat unveils evidence implicating a Russian unit in the case of the Putin critic.
BBC News

President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory made official in final vote count

 President-elect Joe Biden won the Electoral College's official vote count, marking his victory in the 2020 election. Nikole Killion reports from Wilmington,..
CBS News

Attorney General Barr resigns minutes after Electoral College formalizes President-elect Biden's win

 As the Trump administration comes to a close, Attorney General William Barr is the latest Cabinet member to resign from office. Although sources tell CBS News..
CBS News
Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory [Video]

Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory

On Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their votes to push President-elect Joseph R. Biden past the 270 threshold to the White House.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president [Video]

'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president

The vote on Monday night marked the formal election loss for incumbent Donald Trump, who has continued to tout baseless fraud accusations.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:40Published
Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News

The electoral college has confirmed the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential election of 2020. With the confirmation of the November result, Donald Trump's efforts at overturning the election..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns [Video]

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump's loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

Kamala Harris makes history as 1st Indian-American elected US Vice President

 Kamala Harris made history as the first Indian-American and the first woman to be elected as the Vice President of the US after the Electoral College affirmed...
Mid-Day

Joe Biden wins majority of Electoral College votes to confirm his win as US President

 The decision by Electoral College means that Biden will become the next US President clearing the 270-mark on electoral college votes. 
Zee News Also reported by •SBSVOA NewsBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comMediaiteFOXNews.comUpworthyNPR

George Conway Calls Out Trump for Filing Lawsuit — in New Mexico — on Day Biden Wins Electoral College: ‘Can’t See the Truth From His Own Lies and Fantasies’

 George Conway calls out Trump for filing lawsuit — in New Mexico — on day Biden wins Electoral College: 'Can't see the truth from his own lies and fantasies'
Mediaite