You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson pays tribute to Barbara Windsor



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who once made a cameo in 'EastEnders' alongside her, has paid tribute to the late acting legend, admitting she "cheered the world up with her own British brand of.. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:24 Published 5 days ago Boris Johnson blooper on India's farmers' protest: Watch | Oneindia News



UK PM Boris Johnson reiterated his government's stance that any dispute between India and Pakistan would have to be resolved bilaterally. However, the question he said this in response to was on quite.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:37 Published 6 days ago UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here'



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived for crisis talks over dinner in Brussels with the European Union's chief executive on Wednesday, amid mounting concern that Britain is heading for a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources India indispensable partner for UK, absolutely delighted to be visiting there: British PM Boris Johnson British PM Boris Johnson has called India an indispensable partner for the United Kingdom.

Zee News 22 hours ago