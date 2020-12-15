Global  
 

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks agree to five-year, $228 million supermax extension

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020
The Bucks secured the two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with a 5-year contract extension worth around $228 million.
