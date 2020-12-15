Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks agree to five-year, $228 million supermax extension

In first time talking with U.S. media since September, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said his contract is in hands of his agents and the Bucks.

Dwight Howard has a HUUUUUGE snake -- we're talking a 200-pound constrictor -- but the 2 women tasked with caring for it say the NBA star screwed them when it..

The Los Angeles Clippers will be keeping Paul George in his Southern California home for four more years, signing the veteran NBA forward to a contract extension..

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - LeBron James, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and formed a coaltion to battle voter suppression, was on Thursday (Dec 10)..

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo recently revealed at a press conference he bought his mom a surprise gift. This week, he showed fans what that gift was – a new..

How Laremy Tunsil Spent His First $1M in the NFL



Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is currently on a three-year, $66M contract extension with the Houston Texans. That's some serious money. From a $300K Lamborghini to $250K for COVID-19 relief, find out.. Credit: GQ Duration: 08:18 Published 3 weeks ago

'Giannis should be elated' — Shannon Sharpe on Bucks acquiring Jrue Holiday & Bogdanovic | UNDISPUTED



The Milwaukee Bucks are delivering back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the upgraded roster they promised after another early playoff exit, agreeing to separate deals with the New Orleans Pelicans.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:23 Published on November 17, 2020