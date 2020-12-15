Barr shielded Trump from Congress, Mueller and the law, but couldn't save him from voters

Barr Praises Trump On His Way Out



US Attorney General William Barr is stepping down on December 23. The Attorney General sent a resignation letter to Pres. Donald Trump. "Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family," Trump tweeted. The news comes after Barr disputed Trump's assertion that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Barr has remained loyal to Trump, heaping praise on his way out. "You built the strongest, most resilient economy in American history."

