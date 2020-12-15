Global  
 

Barr shielded Trump from Congress, Mueller and the law, but couldn't save him from voters

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Cromwell's devotion to King Henry VIII knew no bounds. Barr had the same blind loyalty to Trump and the principle that presidents are above the law.
