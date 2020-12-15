Sen. Ron Johnson calls election legitimate and acknowledges Biden victory but still plans hearing on alleged 'irregularities'
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is still planning a Wednesday Senate hearing on election "irregularities."
