Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Ron Johnson calls election legitimate and acknowledges Biden victory but still plans hearing on alleged 'irregularities'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is still planning a Wednesday Senate hearing on election "irregularities."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ron Johnson (Wisconsin politician) Ron Johnson (Wisconsin politician) United States Senator from Wisconsin

Elevating Fringe Theories, Ron Johnson Questions Virus Science

 The Wisconsin Republican has transformed his Senate panel into a forum for amplifying dubious theories and questionable treatments pushed by President Trump.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

President-elect Joe Biden wants to put Pete Buttigieg in charge of transportation department, reports say

 The Transportation Department will have a central role in shaping and carrying out Biden's infrastructure plans.
USATODAY.com

Biden stumping for Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia runoffs

 President-elect Joe Biden is back on the campaign trail in Atlanta to stump for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of Georgia's..
CBS News

Biden's Inauguration Will Have Smaller Ceremony, 'Reimagined' Parade

 President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration is getting scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic ... with safety protocols aiming to prevent a superspreader..
TMZ.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Trump camp's bid to toss ballots

 The court's decision came an hour before Wisconsin electors were set to meet and cast their ballots Monday.
CBS News

Electoral College members in Michigan and Wisconsin casting votes for Joe Biden

 Electoral College members are meeting today to officially assign their states' electoral votes for the presidential election. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Georgia senators "adamantly oppose" renaming of Atlanta Braves

 The Republican senators from Georgia said the Braves' name "honors our Native American heritage" and it should "not be erased."
CBS News

Romney shares details on proposed pandemic relief package

 Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss pandemic relief as benefits soon expire for millions of Americans, Attorney General..
CBS News
McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden [Video]

McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of the presidential race.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

US election: Top Republican Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden

 US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell breaks weeks of silence over the outcome of the election.
BBC News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell [Video]

'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday it is his "hope" to pass an "omnibus" spending bill with a COVID relief package "attached to it" after months of delays in aid.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

Pelosi calls meeting with congressional leaders to discuss COVID relief

 Pelosi is meeting with House and Senate leaders to discuss government funding and a relief bill on Tuesday afternoon.
CBS News

McConnell acknowledges Biden as president-elect for first time

 The Senate majority leader acknowledged Biden's victory after the Electoral College voted on Monday.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Asks Sen. Ted Cruz To Argue Texas Election Lawsuit Should Supreme Court Move Forward [Video]

President Trump Asks Sen. Ted Cruz To Argue Texas Election Lawsuit Should Supreme Court Move Forward

A spokesperson for Senator Ted Cruz-R TX confirmed to CBS 11 that President Trump asked Sen. Cruz on Tuesday night, Dec. 8, to argue the Texas General Election lawsuit should it move forward in the..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:38Published
One week on: how Trump handled losing the US election – video report [Video]

One week on: how Trump handled losing the US election – video report

From making baseless claims of voter fraud to false declarations of victory, Donald Trump has been criticised for undermining democracy through his refusal to concede the US election. Joe Biden became..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 03:51Published
Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses [Video]

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses

[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Mitch McConnell Mocked for Waiting to Recognize Biden As President-Elect Until After Putin Did

Mitch McConnell Mocked for Waiting to Recognize Biden As President-Elect Until After Putin Did Despite nonstop protest from the Trump administration over the past month, the Electoral College finally voted to elect Joe Biden as the next president of the...
The Wrap

Biden Pick For Secretary Of Defense Raises Questions – Analysis

Biden Pick For Secretary Of Defense Raises Questions – Analysis By Seema Sirohi President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for defense secretary — retired Gen. Lloyd Austin — is being questioned both at home and abroad....
Eurasia Review

Kamala Harris makes history as 1st Indian-American elected US Vice President

 Kamala Harris made history as the first Indian-American and the first woman to be elected as the Vice President of the US after the Electoral College affirmed...
Mid-Day