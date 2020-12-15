Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon acquitted of charges in rape, indecent assault trial
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon has been found not guilty of rape and indecent assault, two charges that were still in the Criminal Code at the time of the alleged offences in 1980.
