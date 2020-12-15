Global  
 

Joe Biden selects former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to lead Energy Department, reports say

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Granholm was attorney general of Michigan from 1999 to 2003 and the 47th Governor of Michigan from 2003 to 2011.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Michigan electors set to cast Electoral College vote on Monday

Michigan electors set to cast Electoral College vote on Monday 02:32

 Michigan's 16 Democratic Electoral College voters are set to cast their vote Monday afternoon for Joe Biden.

Biden to Pick Jennifer Granholm, Former Michigan Governor, for Energy Secretary

 Ms. Granholm is widely credited with steering her state through a recession and working with the Obama administration on a bailout of the automobile industry.
NYTimes.com

Workers at big Michigan health system get vaccine

 Some frontline workers at Michigan's largest health care system receive the COVID-19 vaccine (Dec. 15)
 
USATODAY.com
Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump [Video]

Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump

Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

Michigan U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell leaves Republican Party over 'unacceptable' election claims

 The Republican congressman, who is leaving in January, said it's "unacceptable" for Trump and others to "incite distrust" in elections.
USATODAY.com

Defying Trump, McConnell Seeks to Squelch Bid to Overturn the Election

 Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, congratulated President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and pleaded with Republicans privately not to join an effort by..
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories December 15 P

 Senator Mitch McConnell acknowledged Joe Biden as the U.S. president-elect; Tanker attacked in Saudi Arabia; Iceberg mission in the works; First lady reads..
USATODAY.com
'It's over': Schumer says McConnell told GOP to accept results [Video]

'It's over': Schumer says McConnell told GOP to accept results

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had been told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged fellow Republicans to "go forward" and not object to the Electoral College tally that gave the recent presidential election victory to Democrat Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:35Published

