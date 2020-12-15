Joe Biden selects former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to lead Energy Department, reports say
Granholm was attorney general of Michigan from 1999 to 2003 and the 47th Governor of Michigan from 2003 to 2011.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jennifer Granholm American Political commentator, former Michigan governor
Biden to Pick Jennifer Granholm, Former Michigan Governor, for Energy SecretaryMs. Granholm is widely credited with steering her state through a recession and working with the Obama administration on a bailout of the automobile industry.
NYTimes.com
Michigan State of the United States of America
Workers at big Michigan health system get vaccineSome frontline workers at Michigan's largest health care system receive the COVID-19 vaccine (Dec. 15)
USATODAY.com
Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:35Published
Michigan U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell leaves Republican Party over 'unacceptable' election claimsThe Republican congressman, who is leaving in January, said it's "unacceptable" for Trump and others to "incite distrust" in elections.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Defying Trump, McConnell Seeks to Squelch Bid to Overturn the ElectionSenator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, congratulated President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and pleaded with Republicans privately not to join an effort by..
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories December 15 PSenator Mitch McConnell acknowledged Joe Biden as the U.S. president-elect; Tanker attacked in Saudi Arabia; Iceberg mission in the works; First lady reads..
USATODAY.com
'It's over': Schumer says McConnell told GOP to accept results
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:35Published
United States Department of Energy Cabinet-level department of the United States government concerned with U.S. policies regarding energy and safety in handling nuclear material
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources