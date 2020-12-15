Global  
 

Slaven Bilic: West Brom boss could be sacked on Wednesday

BBC News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
West Brom manager Slaven Bilic could be sacked as early as Wednesday, despite the Baggies' draw with Manchester City.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Bilic 'calm' about West Brom future

Bilic 'calm' about West Brom future 00:36

 West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic says he is calm about his future at the club and doesn't really care too much about what is going on behind the scenes.

Slaven Bilic 'calm' over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw

Slaven Bilic 'calm' over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic said he is "not bothered" by speculationsurrounding his position following his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester City atEtihad Stadium. The 1-1 draw looked like offering the under-pressure Bilic alifeline in his 100th Premier League game as a manager, but reports after thematch indicated a move could still be made on Wednesday by the West Bromhierarchy. "I’m very calm. I love my job. I’m here and calm,” said Bilic. “Tobe fair, I’m not bothered. I’m doing my job. I’m enjoying it. I’m working hardfor myself, for my staff, for the players, for the club, that’s all."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Manchester City 1-1 West Brom: Pep Guardiola's side held to frustrating draw

 Manchester City are held by struggling West Brom on a frustrating night at Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.
BBC News

Bilic 'That's more than 3 points' [Video]

Bilic 'That's more than 3 points'

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic gives his post-match thoughts to Sky Sports following the 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:39Published

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic says Manchester City draw ‘more than a point’

 Slaven Bilic insisted West Brom’s draw at Manchester City showed his message is still getting through to players as speculation over his future continued...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily Star

 West Brom manager Slaven Bilic could be sacked as early as Wednesday, despite the Baggies' draw with Manchester City.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily Star

 Watch Joe Masi and Luke Hatfield have their say on the reports surfacing of Slaven Bilic being on the brink of a West Brom exit - despite managing the side to a...
Express and Star