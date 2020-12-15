Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health officials announce 60 COVID-19 cases at Big White resort community near Kelowna, B.C.

CBC.ca Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
A cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Big White resort community near Kelowna, B.C., has grown to 60 confirmed cases, according to the Interior Health Authority.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Butte County Public Health says 'several hundred cases' of COVID-19 need to be confirmed [Video]

Butte County Public Health says 'several hundred cases' of COVID-19 need to be confirmed

Several hundred cases of COVID-19 have overwhelmed Butte County Public Health staff that are verifying, contact tracing, and investigating each case. This as the county has seen over 700 new cases..

Credit: KHSLPublished
LA County Repots 7,344 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths [Video]

LA County Repots 7,344 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 7,344 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 532,730 total cases and 8,345 total deaths. Health..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:01Published
Head Of WH Security Loses Limb Due To Raging COVID-19 Infection [Video]

Head Of WH Security Loses Limb Due To Raging COVID-19 Infection

Crede Bailey is the head of the White House security office. Now, Business Insider reports Bailey has lost part of his lower right leg and a big toe on his left foot, all amputated during an ongoing..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:48Published