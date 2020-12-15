|
|
Health officials announce 60 COVID-19 cases at Big White resort community near Kelowna, B.C.
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
A cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Big White resort community near Kelowna, B.C., has grown to 60 confirmed cases, according to the Interior Health Authority.
|
|
|
|
|