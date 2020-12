You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A German TV show called 'The Clown' mocks PM Boris Johnson and Brexit



A German television show has mocked Boris Johnson and his Brexit proposals in a spoof of Netflix's The Crown entitled 'The Clown'. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 00:31 Published 13 hours ago Boris Johnson praises OECD for promoting free trade at 60th anniversary meeting



The PM speaks at Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development 60thanniversary, the international body set up to rebuild European economies afterthe Second World War. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 1 day ago Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points?



Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen haveagreed to let talks on a post-Brexit trade deal continue despite “very largegaps” remaining between the two sides. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38 Published 2 days ago