Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Great Pyramid: Lost Egyptian artefact found in Aberdeen cigar box

BBC News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The 5,000-year-old piece of wood, originally found in the Great Pyramid in 1872, is said to be "hugely significant".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Egypt Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia

New evidence emerges in Italian student murder case in Egypt [Video]

New evidence emerges in Italian student murder case in Egypt

Video obtained exclusively by Al Jazeera from Italian judicial sources indicates for the first time that Giulio Regeni was being monitored by authorities while in Egypt.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published

Macron, Sisi and the human rights struggle in the Arab world

 When the leader of the coup government in Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, began his recent visit to France, a wave of human rights reports and appeals reached his..
WorldNews

Egypt receives 1st shipment of Chinese vaccine tested in UAE

 CAIRO (AP) — Egypt on Thursday received its first shipment of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine, which was tested in the United Arab Emirates and is said to be 86%..
WorldNews
Meet the 22-year-old who sparked #MeToo in Egypt [Video]

Meet the 22-year-old who sparked #MeToo in Egypt

When 22-year-old student Nadeen Ashraf started an anonymous blog to expose sexual harassment in her inner circles, she never knew it would spark Egypt's #metoo movement. Emer McCarthy explains.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:52Published

Great Pyramid of Giza Great Pyramid of Giza Largest pyramid in the Giza Necropolis, Egypt


Aberdeen Aberdeen Third most populous city of Scotland