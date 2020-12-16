College Football Playoff ranking: Top four stay the same heading into final week

Global  
 

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The final College Football Playoff rankings of the regular season were unveiled Tuesday, It was a replay of previous versions with Alabama leading.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: CFP rankings 4.0: Alabama and Notre Dame are locks, here's how Clemson, Ohio State and A&M could join them

CFP rankings 4.0: Alabama and Notre Dame are locks, here's how Clemson, Ohio State and A&M could join them 01:28

 SportsPulse: The College Football Playoff will be revealed this weekend. And as Dan Wolken puts it, the only potential drama left is what would happen if Clemson were to lose to Notre Dame (again).

