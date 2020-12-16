Global  
 

Deborah Hutton 'shocked' over boyfriend's cocaine and assault allegations

The Age Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Australia's former sweetheart Deborah Hutton has become embroiled in another scandal involving her private life after her celebrity meditation guru boyfriend was caught with cocaine and charged with assault.
