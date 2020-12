Top 10 Secrets About How Mission Impossible Stunts Were Filmed How'd they do that? For this list, we’re looking at the incredible true stories behind the franchise’s best action scenes.

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh's 'Don't Worry Darling' Halted Over Positive COVID-19 Test The Olivia Wilde-directed thriller "Don't Worry Darling", starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, has been put on hold after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. Plus, Tom Cruise..

Tom Cruise yells at 'Mission: Impossible' crew members for breaking COVID-19 guidelines Tom Cruise called out employees on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" after reportedly seeing two crew members standing too close to one another.

FOXNews.com 1 hour ago





Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety Tom Cruise let rip over an apparent breach of COVID-19 safety protocols on the London set of the new "Mission: Impossible" movie, telling crew members they would...

Japan Today 32 minutes ago