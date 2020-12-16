Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'We never gave up hope': Alleged victims relieved as Malka Leifer set to face court in Australia

SBS Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
An alleged victim of former Melbourne school principal and accused pedophile Malka Leifer has expressed relief after the Israeli Supreme Court threw out an attempt to block her extradition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like