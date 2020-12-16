'We never gave up hope': Alleged victims relieved as Malka Leifer set to face court in Australia
An alleged victim of former Melbourne school principal and accused pedophile Malka Leifer has expressed relief after the Israeli Supreme Court threw out an attempt to block her extradition.
