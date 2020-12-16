'We never gave up hope': Alleged victims relieved as Malka Leifer set to face court in Australia Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

An alleged victim of former Melbourne school principal and accused pedophile Malka Leifer has expressed relief after the Israeli Supreme Court threw out an attempt to block her extradition. 👓 View full article

