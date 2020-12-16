Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Controversial depiction of Hindu saints in Aashram': Plea filed against Prakash Jha, Bobby Deol

DNA Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The petition against the web series Aashram, resembling the name of a convicted godman, was filed by a local resident named Khush Khandelwal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Series Review - Aashram | Chapter 2 - The Dark Side | Bobby Deol | Prakash Jha | MX Original Series [Video]

Series Review - Aashram | Chapter 2 - The Dark Side | Bobby Deol | Prakash Jha | MX Original Series

Bobby Deol starrer Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark side is out and so is our verdict on this second half of season one. The Prakash Jha series gets grimmer than ther first half with many new revelations..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Prakash Jha, Bobby Deol issued notices for controversial depiction of Hindu saints in Aashram
Indian Express