Tom Cruise Erupts at ‘Mission: Impossible’ Crew Over Covid-19 Breach

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
On a film set in Britain, the actor tore into the crew with an expletive-laden rant. Production of the blockbuster film had previously been delayed by the pandemic.
News video: Tom Cruise rages at Mission Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID clampdown

Tom Cruise rages at Mission Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID clampdown 00:51

 Tom Cruise lost his cool on the set of his new Mission: Impossible movie and called out crew members who were ignoring COVID-19 guidelines he had implemented.

