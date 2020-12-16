Free rides on new monorail, Green Line line extension

Global  
 

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Commuters can enjoy free travel for a time on two new rail routes which were opened on Wednesday - the new Green Line extension, and the Gold Line, the country's first driverless monorail.
