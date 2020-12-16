No conviction for Essendon fan over death threats to Richmond star
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
A "keyboard warrior" who emailed abusive messages and death threats to Richmond defender Dylan Grimes has been spared a conviction on the condition he write a letter of apology to the premiership footballer and his wife.
