'We need a bipartisan approach': Victoria wants more oversight of air crew arrivals

The Age Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Health Minister Martin Foley has echoed the comments of the NSW government, calling for tighter guidelines around air crews after an airport transport driver in NSW contracted COVID-19.
