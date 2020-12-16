Quebec's new lockdown a harsh reminder the COVID-19 end game is still several moves away
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
After the high of watching the first Quebecers receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the province hit another low on Tuesday as Premier François Legault announced he was tightening the lockdown.
After the high of watching the first Quebecers receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the province hit another low on Tuesday as Premier François Legault announced he was tightening the lockdown.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources