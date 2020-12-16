Global  
 

Amid surging COVID-19, Fed could take steps to lower mortgage rates, boost economy

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The Fed may adjust bond purchases to push down mortgage and other long-term rates. Officials also may give guidance on how long purchases will continue.
