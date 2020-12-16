Amid surging COVID-19, Fed could take steps to lower mortgage rates, boost economy

RiverFront Investment Group's Kevin Nicholson plans to keep an eye on the Federal Reserve next week, which is expected to tweak its bond-buying program to ensure long-term interest rates remain low. Nicholson also told Reuters Business Correspondent Conway G. Gittens that investors will be watching for any sign on movement in D.C. stimulus talks.
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from the pandemic. Gavino Garay reports.
Massachusetts senator and failed Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren lobbied Joe Biden to become his treasury secretary. In a humiliating snub heard around the political world Biden chose former FED chair Janet Yellen over Warren as his Treasury Secretary. Chris Cillizza of CNN said there are several reasons Warren will never be America's Treasury Secretary. Warren in the Cabinet would allow Mass. GOP Gov. Charlie Baker to appoint a temporary replacement for her in the Senate.