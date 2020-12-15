Fact check: Bell's palsy among COVID-19 trial participants likely unrelated to Pfizer vaccine

Manchester mayor says there is a 'clear case' for Tier 2



Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said there is a "clear case" for "large parts" of his region to be moved down to Tier 2 as the Government is due to formally review what coronavirus restrictions are appropriate for each area.

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:52 Published on January 1, 1970