Fact check: Bell's palsy among COVID-19 trial participants likely unrelated to Pfizer vaccine
A Facebook post claims 4 volunteers from the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trial developed Bell's palsy. That claim is missing significant context.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
U.S. and Pfizer Are Negotiating Deal for More Vaccine Doses Next YearThe Trump administration is discussing helping the drug maker get the raw materials it would need to produce tens of millions of extra doses of its Covid-19..
NYTimes.com
First ICU nurse, doctor to get vaccine aim to sway skepticsDoctors, nurses and other frontline workers are among the first recipients to receive doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.
CBS News
As COVID-19 vaccination effort ramps up, doctor urges Americans to stay vigilantA massive nationwide vaccination effort has begun in the U.S. as hospitals continue filling up with COVID-19 patients fighting for their lives. The nation has..
CBS News
Irish Government hopes to begin rollout of Covid vaccine before end of year
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid-19: India's active caseload stands at 3.32 lakh, less than 40,000 new cases since last 17 days
IndiaTimes
Birkenhead ferry Covid-19 outbreak: Passengers stranded overnightThe vessel was not allowed to leave Birkenhead after six crew members tested positive for Covid-19.
BBC News
German scientist Özlem Türeci was focused on cancer, then came COVID-19. It was her 'duty' to help develop a vaccine.When Özlem Türeci, co-founder of BioNTech, first heard about the novel coronavirus, she knew her company would have to work on a vaccine to fight it.
USATODAY.com
Covid-19: Singapore migrant workers infections were three times higherNew data shows the number of infections was three times higher than previously estimated.
BBC News
Facebook American online social networking service
Minister: People must make 'personal judgment' over Xmas
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:24Published
Manchester mayor says there is a 'clear case' for Tier 2
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:52Published
Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:18Published
Australia sues Facebook over user data
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published
Facebook will combat COVID-19 misinformation more directly with notifications to usersIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Facebook will send notifications directly to users who like, share, or comment on COVID-19 posts that violate..
The Verge
BioNTech German biotechnology company
The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources