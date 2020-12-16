Japan: Animation studio attacker charged with murder
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Prosecutors have charged Shinji Aoba, 42, after doctors said he was fit to stand trial. He faces five charges, including murder, attempted murder and arson after trying to burn down a Kyoto anime studio.
Prosecutors have charged Shinji Aoba, 42, after doctors said he was fit to stand trial. He faces five charges, including murder, attempted murder and arson after trying to burn down a Kyoto anime studio.
|
|
You Might Like