Japan: Animation studio attacker charged with murder Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Prosecutors have charged Shinji Aoba, 42, after doctors said he was fit to stand trial. He faces five charges, including murder, attempted murder and arson after trying to burn down a Kyoto anime studio. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

