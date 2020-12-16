Global  
 

'Biggest storm in several years': Winter weather threatens to dump more than a foot of snow in parts of the Northeast

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Winter weather could bring more than a foot of snow in parts of the Northeast on Wednesday. The storm could be the most significant in years.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Winter Storm Gail wallops northeast with heavy snow

Winter Storm Gail wallops northeast with heavy snow 04:47

 Winter Storm Gail moved into the mid-Atlantic and the northeast region with heavy snow on Wednesday, December 16.

Nobody Wants This Christmas Eve Weather

 Forecasters predict blizzards in the Midwest. Freezing temperatures in the South. Flooding and power outages in the Northeast. And maybe tornadoes in Florida.
NYTimes.com

Winter weather and COVID-19 restrictions paralyze restaurants

 Many restaurants were forced to close outdoor dining when a major winter storm hit the Northeast this week. This added more strain to the already struggling..
CBS News

Northeastern US digging out from big snowstorm

 The northeastern United States is digging out after a storm buried some areas under more than 3 feet of snow. The storm that ended Thursday broke records and..
USATODAY.com

Northeast digs out from deadly winter snowstorm

 A deadly winter storm struck the Northeast and wreaked havoc in areas still battling the coronavirus pandemic. Mola Lenghi reports.
CBS News

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

 The first major snowstorm of the season left the Northeast blanketed in snow, setting records in some areas. Some parts of upstate New York had gotten as much as..
USATODAY.com

Mark provides a winter weather update Thursday at noon [Video]

Mark provides a winter weather update Thursday at noon

Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson breaks down what to expect from this winter storm, and just how white your Christmas may be.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 04:07Published
Weather Recap: Bitter Wind Chills Remain Following Winter Storm [Video]

Weather Recap: Bitter Wind Chills Remain Following Winter Storm

A major winter storm kept MnDOT crews busy overnight. We have the latest following the storm. WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec. 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:19Published
Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gives update on Winter Storm Warnings ahead of Christmas Day [Video]

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gives update on Winter Storm Warnings ahead of Christmas Day

The Winter Storm Watches are now Winter Storm Warnings for several parts of Northeast Ohio as the National Weather Service warns of heavy snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with higher amounts..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 21:48Published

Winter storm in Dakotas, Minnesota make travel frightful

 FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A storm that brought snow, strong winds and bitter cold into the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota early Wednesday was making travel...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsday

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Storm could bring snow, cold for some folks

 A storm that's forecast to sweep across the eastern half of the nation later this week will usher in bitterly cold air, and snow for some people.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBC.ca

Airlines cancel 1,200+ flights ahead of winter storm as snow falls on East Coast

 New York, Boston and Philadelphia are expected to see up to a foot of snow, and those cities have the most flight cancellations so far.
Upworthy