'Biggest storm in several years': Winter weather threatens to dump more than a foot of snow in parts of the Northeast
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Winter weather could bring more than a foot of snow in parts of the Northeast on Wednesday. The storm could be the most significant in years.
Northeastern United States
