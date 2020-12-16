Canadian pot producers Aphria, Tilray unveil merger plan to create global leader
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Aphria Inc. of Leamington, Ont., and Nanaimo, B.C.-based Tilray Inc., announced early Wednesday they are merging in an all-stock deal that will create the world's top pot producer based on sales.
