You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister can be just as effective in self-isolation



Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast the Prime Minister goinginto self-isolation "doesn't affect the amount of work he'll be able to dodriving forward the agenda". The Prime Minister, who.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55 Published on November 16, 2020 Dominic Cummings: UK PM’s top aide leaves with immediate effect



Hardline Brexiteer’s departure offers chance for Boris Johnson to reset policy as COVID-19 pandemic mounts, Brexit nears. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:41 Published on November 14, 2020 Sir Keir Starmer says delay in imposing second national lockdown in England will have a 'very real' human cost



Sir Keir Starmer says the Government has “finally taken the decision it shouldhave taken weeks ago” in imposing the nationwide lockdown for England, and hasindicated Labour would support the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published on November 1, 2020