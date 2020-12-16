Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Smokey Robinson asks fan for 'do-over' after flubbing Hanukkah pronunciation in video

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Smokey Robinson is asking for a "do-over" after flubbing a video message to a fan, where he mispronounced the Jewish holiday Chanukah.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Smokey Robinson Smokey Robinson American R&B singer-songwriter and record producer

Smokey Robinson mispronounces "Chanukah" in viral video

 "I have no idea what Cha-noo-ka is, but happy Cha-noo-ka!"
CBS News

Smokey Robinson's mispronunciation of Chanukah has gone viral

 Smokey Robinson was asked to record a holiday greeting for a woman who used to live on his street in Detroit. The woman's sons wanted the video to be a gift for..
CBS News

Hanukkah Hanukkah Jewish holiday

Man hit by car during Hanukkah ceremony says driver used anti-Semitic slurs

 A man was run over by a car at a menorah-lighting celebration as the driver yelled possible anti-Semitic slurs, police say.
CBS News

Driver attacked man at Hanukkah ceremony, police say

 A member of Lexington, Kentucky’s Chabad of the Bluegrass was attacked with a car Saturday during a Menorah-lighting ceremony by a driver shouting possible..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Hanukkah shows and movies for kids that are worthy the tough search

Hanukkah shows and movies for kids that are worthy the tough search Hanukkah specials feature guest characters educating the stars and non-Jewish audience about menorahs and dreidels.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Old memo shows Tony Blinken knows to when to ignore Hanukkah joke advice

Old memo shows Tony Blinken knows to when to ignore Hanukkah joke advice According to the declassified memo, which begins with “as per your request,” Blinken, who is Jewish, solicited the advice.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •USATODAY.comCTV News

See Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Cover Elastica for ‘Hanukkah Sessions’

 Foo Fighters frontman and producer drop Britpop gem “Connection” for sixth installment
Upworthy